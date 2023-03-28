Massive William Hill penalty comes at a crucial and inopportune time for betting industry

The news had been expected for months, but the announcement of William Hill's record penalty from the Gambling Commission could not have come at a more inopportune moment for the industry.

Even though the eventual figure of £19.2 million was much less than the figures of £25m and £30m which had been circulating, it has propelled the sector into the headlines just as ministers are said to be close to finally publishing the government's gambling review white paper.

It is no real surprise the punishment is making headlines given some of the failings involved, especially as they occurred during the period of Covid lockdown when the industry had been told to be careful with their customers and after the government's review had been launched.