Marie's Rock 'exactly where we want her' as Middleham Park set sights on Stayers' Hurdle division

Marie's Rockk: will run in the Liverpool Hurdle next month
Marie's Rock: among the leading fancies for next year's Stayers' HurdleCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Middleham Park Racing have a strong hand in an open staying hurdle division and Marie's Rock could enhance their claims with a strong showing in Friday's Coral Long Distance Hurdle (3.00) at Newbury.

The mare is the syndicate's leading hope for Grade 1 success this season and is due to embark on her first full campaign over three miles, culminating in the Stayers' Hurdle, and en route she could clash with another horse running in the same pale blue silks in Red Risk.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Marie's Rock was last seen finishing second to the Stayers' Hurdle winner Sire Du Berlais in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on her first try over the staying trip and is reportedly in fine fettle for her return.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 29 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 14:00, 29 November 2023

