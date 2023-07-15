Racing Post logo
King George latest: 'Simca Mille is at the peak of his form so now is the time to try something'

Simca Mille returns after victory in the Qatar Prix Niel at Longchamp
Simca Mille returns after victory in the Qatar Prix Niel at LongchampCredit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Christophe Soumillon will attempt to bridge a gap of 17 years back to his last win in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, with trainer Stephane Wattel revealing that Simca Mille will head to Ascot on July 29.

Simca Mille has been ridden by rising star Alexis Pouchin in each of his three starts this season but Wattel has always described the two jockeys as working in tandem when it comes to the son of Tamayuz, and it will be Soumillon who attempts to add to his 2006 King George victory aboard Hurricane Run, the most recent French-trained winner of the Group 1. 

"Christophe Soumillon worked him with a view to the King George and he went very well," said Wattel, who has been thrilled with the way Simca Mille has come back this season following a trip to the Japan Cup last November. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 15 July 2023Last updated 17:03, 15 July 2023
