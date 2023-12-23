Racing Post logo
'Kempton could be tailor-made for him' - Noel Fehily nails his colours to Allaho for King George glory

Silviniaco Conti, Noel Fehily and Paul Nicholls return victorious at Kempton in 2013
Silviniaco Conti, Noel Fehily and Paul Nicholls return victorious at Kempton in 2013Credit: Edward Whitaker

Noel Fehily knows a thing or two about winning King Georges given he went back-to-back in Britain's Boxing Day highlight aboard Silviniaco Conti in 2013 and 2014.

Bravemansgame is attempting to do the same this year for Silviniaco Conti's trainer Paul Nicholls, who has a staggering 13 wins in the race, but if Fehily could partner any of this year's runners he would opt for the Willie Mullins-trained raider Allaho.

“It’s a very good race this year, but I’d be very strong on the Irish horse. If Allaho comes over he’d be very difficult to beat I’d say," he said.

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 23 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 23 December 2023

