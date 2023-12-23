'Kempton could be tailor-made for him' - Noel Fehily nails his colours to Allaho for King George glory

Noel Fehily knows a thing or two about winning King Georges given he went back-to-back in Britain's Boxing Day highlight aboard Silviniaco Conti in 2013 and 2014.

Bravemansgame is attempting to do the same this year for Silviniaco Conti's trainer Paul Nicholls, who has a staggering 13 wins in the race, but if Fehily could partner any of this year's runners he would opt for the Willie Mullins-trained raider Allaho .

“It’s a very good race this year, but I’d be very strong on the Irish horse. If Allaho comes over he’d be very difficult to beat I’d say," he said.