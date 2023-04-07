Keith Ottesen leaving Newbury in September to take clerk role in Saudi Arabia

Keith Ottesen has been hailed for his efforts through the pandemic and dealing with testing climate changes after it was revealed he will leave his role as clerk of the course at Newbury for a similar position in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Ottesen, who clerked at Chepstow and Ffos Las before replacing the long-serving Richard Osgood at Newbury in 2018, is set to link up with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia at its King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh in September.

His time at Newbury has included Lockinge wins for electric milers Baaeed and Palace Pier, while jump racing royalty Altior and Native River struck at the Berkshire venue – something he referenced when speaking about his departure.