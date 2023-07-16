Racing Post logo
Karl Burke: Shaquille proves top horses can come from the north - there are as many good trainers here as anywhere

Rossa Ryan celebrates after landing his first Group 1 on Shaquille
Shaquille: Haydock could be his next stopCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Shaquille's blockbuster display in Saturday's July Cup underlined how champions can be fashioned in the north of Britain, Karl Burke, arguably the region's pre-eminent trainer, suggested on Sunday.

Quickly becoming one of Flat racing's most exciting and popular performers, Shaquille put Julie Camacho's Yorkshire yard on the map by winning the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and, despite being slowly away and subsequently keen, found a way to follow up in the July Cup, which could be considered the most important sprint there is.

Burke trains some 60 miles away from Camacho and her husband Steve Brown's base, but welcomed another Group 1 strike for the area.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 16 July 2023
