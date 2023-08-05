Juddmonte International ride on Mostahdaf up for grabs with Shadwell jockeys sidelined

Frankie Dettori could be in the mix for the ride on Mostahdaf in this month's Juddmonte International with Shadwell riders Jim Crowley and Dane O'Neill both on the sidelines, the latter saying on Saturday he was looking at a potential return to the saddle in October.

A scintillating winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, Mostahdaf is officially rated the second-best horse on the planet behind Japanese titan Equinox, but has recently lost his position at the head of the market for the International on August 23. He can be backed at 7-2 with Paddy Power and Betfair behind top three-year-old Paddington, the 7-4 favourite.

Mostahdaf will need a partner, with Shadwell’s regular rider Crowley suspended and second jockey O’Neill out until the autumn through injury, and Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold said on Saturday that, while no discussions had taken place about jockeys, he was "sure" that jockeys attached to particular stables would be used.