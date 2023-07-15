Jim Boyle suffers blow with freak fatal injury to stable star Bad Company

Jim Boyle said the loss of six-year-old Bad Company has left “a big hole to fill” after the Epsom trainer’s stable star was fatally injured in a freak accident after exercising on Saturday morning.

The eight-time winner took a false step after completing work on the Downs, which led to an irreparable fracture.

“He just slipped coming off the gallop,” said Boyle. “It’s one of those things that could have happened anywhere to anyone and 99 times out of a 100 he would have scraped his leg, got up and been absolutely fine. He just took an awkward step going down and caused an irreparable fracture.

“The irony is he was a very sound horse. He didn’t break his leg while working, it was an accident after he’d worked.”

Bad Company completed a four-timer in 2020 after recording his first success at Windsor off a mark of 56 and added further handicap wins at Sandown and Newmarket.

Bad Company: won eight times from 35 starts for Jim Boyle Credit: Jockey Club

Bad Company then provided Brendan Powell with victory in last year’s Jump Jockeys Derby at Epsom before adding another local success in the £50,000 City And Suburban Handicap last April.

“Wins at our home track are always special and to win one of the recognised big handicaps like the City And Suburban was really special,” said Boyle. “There were lots of good days he gave us but that one definitely does sit right up there.”

The son of Fast Company was bred by Boyle’s wife Pip and was rated 96 when he died. Bad Company had career earnings of £98,105 and this year has won £15,000 more than any other horse in the yard.

“For a small yard like ours, it's a big hole to fill,” said Boyle, who sent out his biggest winner in 2020 when landing the Listed Lanwades Stud Stakes with Hateya at Bro Park in Sweden.

“We’ve had him since day one and it’s always extra tough when you’ve nurtured them. A lot of the good ones we end up selling but he’s one we kept hold of. I don’t think we’d seen the end of his progression. He just kept getting better and better. It would have been nice to carry on that journey.”

