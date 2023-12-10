Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Jack Gilligan back from the US to ride 'special' first British winner in nearly a decade

Jack Gilligan and Adam Beschizza, New Orleans, December 2019
Jack Gilligan (left) and Adam Beschizza in New Orleans in 2019

Jack Gilligan called it a "special" moment after Whatawit gave him his first British winner in nearly a decade.

The 27-year-old jockey was celebrating after the Sir Mark Prescott-trained gelding made just about all the running to win a 1m4f novice stakes at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.

It was a fitting return to the winner's enclosure for Gilligan, who left Newmarket in 2014 to pursue an American dream that yielded more than 4,000 rides and 407 winners, mainly in Kentucky where his father Pat trains.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 10 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 10 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain