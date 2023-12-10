Jack Gilligan back from the US to ride 'special' first British winner in nearly a decade
Jack Gilligan called it a "special" moment after Whatawit gave him his first British winner in nearly a decade.
The 27-year-old jockey was celebrating after the Sir Mark Prescott-trained gelding made just about all the running to win a 1m4f novice stakes at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.
It was a fitting return to the winner's enclosure for Gilligan, who left Newmarket in 2014 to pursue an American dream that yielded more than 4,000 rides and 407 winners, mainly in Kentucky where his father Pat trains.
Published on 10 December 2023
Last updated 16:00, 10 December 2023
