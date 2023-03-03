'I've had a good innings' - Les Eyre prepares to send out final runner of 30-year career

The curtain will come down on one of Britain's longest training careers on Saturday with having his final runner on Wolverhampton's evening card.

A figurehead of Yorkshire's racing community for so many years, Eyre closes the chapter with Le Bayou in the 1m½f classified stakes () and departs with many happy memories in the sport.

However, the 79-year-old, who started training in the late 1980s, revealed his frustration at racing's mounting problems, particularly concerns over the retention of stable staff, was the main reason for retiring.