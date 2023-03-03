'I've had a good innings' - Les Eyre prepares to send out final runner of 30-year career
Les Eyre: started training in the late 1980s
The curtain will come down on one of Britain's longest training careers on Saturday with Les Eyre having his final runner on Wolverhampton's evening card.
A figurehead of Yorkshire's racing community for so many years, Eyre closes the chapter with Le Bayou in the 1m½f classified stakes (6.00) and departs with many happy memories in the sport.
However, the 79-year-old, who started training in the late 1980s, revealed his frustration at racing's mounting problems, particularly concerns over the retention of stable staff, was the main reason for retiring.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 3 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement