'I've backed him at 33s for the Stayers' and I'm going to have another £250 each-way' - owner Chris Giles bullish about big Saturday hope Crambo

Leading owner Chris Giles knows a Grade 1 horse when he has one and is convinced Crambo will win the £125,000 Betfair "Serial Winners" Stayers' Handicap Hurdle (2.20) at Haydock on Saturday and announce himself a serious contender for the Stayers' Hurdle.

Giles shares ownership of the exciting Fergal O'Brien-trained prospect with Jared Sullivan, with whom he also owned Grade 1 winners Zarkandar and Silviniaco Conti. His famous pink and purple silks have also been carried by the likes of Greaneteen and Stay Away Fay, and he is confident the progressive Crambo will shorten for Cheltenham Festival glory after the handicap hurdle. He has already backed him at 33-1 for the Stayers'.

Crambo won the valuable EBF Final at Sandown last season and returned to action with a smooth victory in the same race Paisley Park won at Aintree before taking Saturday's contest, the Long Walk, Cleeve and Stayers' in a spectacular season in 2018-19, and Giles is full of belief Crambo can chart a similar path to the festival.