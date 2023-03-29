Racing Post logo
'I've backed her myself' - owner joins in 1,000 Guineas gamble on Rockfel second Electric Eyes

Electric Eyes (second left) finishes second to Commissioning in the Rockfel Stakes
Electric Eyes (second left) finishes second to Commissioning in the Rockfel StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Owner Steve Parkin has helped fuel a gamble on Qipco 1,000 Guineas hope Electric Eyes, who is now the shortest-priced British challenger for the Newmarket Classic. 

The founder of the Clipper Logistics business is getting excited about the chances of his Karl Burke-trained filly, who was available at 50-1 but is now a general 14-1 for the contest on May 7.

The daughter of Siyouni has the form in the book from chasing home subsequent Group 1 winner Commissioning in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket in September, having won a 7f novice at Thirsk from a subsequent winner.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 17:37, 29 March 2023
