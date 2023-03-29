'I've backed her myself' - owner joins in 1,000 Guineas gamble on Rockfel second Electric Eyes
Owner Steve Parkin has helped fuel a gamble on Qipco 1,000 Guineas hope Electric Eyes, who is now the shortest-priced British challenger for the Newmarket Classic.
The founder of the Clipper Logistics business is getting excited about the chances of his Karl Burke-trained filly, who was available at 50-1 but is now a general 14-1 for the contest on May 7.
The daughter of Siyouni has the form in the book from chasing home subsequent Group 1 winner Commissioning in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket in September, having won a 7f novice at Thirsk from a subsequent winner.
