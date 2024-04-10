ITV prime-time show Champions: Full Gallop will tell jump jockeys' stories and capture life behind stable doors

A docuseries covering the behind-the-scenes action of this season's jumps campaign will air this summer at prime time on ITV.

The show, featuring six hour-long episodes, will highlight the lives of jumps jockeys alongside the stories of horses, owners and trainers, with an aim to replicate the success of Formula 1: Drive To Survive and attract new fans to the sport.

Filming for the project, operating under the working title Champions: Full Gallop, began at Kempton on Boxing Day and continued into the spring festivals. The project is due to cover this weekend's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

With support from Flutter – the parent company of Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet – and Racecourse Media Group, the series has captured action from the racecourse as well as footage inside weighing rooms and at stables yards this winter.

Among those set to star in the series are Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen, who are engaged in a battle for the jump jockeys' championship, as well as trainers Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls in their own tightly fought title race.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's head of entertainment commissioning, said: "We are excited to be bringing Champions: Full Gallop to ITV and ITVX this summer. It's an opportunity to see at close quarters the adrenaline, tension, drama and emotion that goes on behind the scenes of jump racing.

"The series promises a rich mix of excitement, colourful personalities and powerful stories. ITV is pleased to work with South Shore and partner with Flutter and RMG to bring viewers a show that will lift the lid on this fascinating sport and the unique characters that make it tick."

The show will air on ITV1 and ITVX alongside STV in Scotland at 9pm, a prime-time slot generally expected to attract between one million and 1.5m viewers.

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.