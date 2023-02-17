'It's unlikely but she's schooled very well' - Henderson unsure over festival entry for new French McManus recruit
Nicky Henderson might appear to have the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle under lock and key if the exciting Luccia runs, but the trainer this week also entered intriguing French recruit Under Control.
Luccia is the 7-4 market leader for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Festival on March 16, but she also has the option of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which opens the meeting on March 14.
Henderson hosted the media at his Seven Barrows yard on Monday and ran through his festival squad, although there was no mention of Under Control, a four-year-old filly by Doctor Dino with one run – and one win – under her belt.
