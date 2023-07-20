Racing Post logo
'It's unhealthy and racing will become boring' - concern over sharp drop in British trainer numbers

Trainers in British racing is down 17 per cent in the last ten years
Trainer numbers in British racing are down 17 per cent in the last ten yearsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Alarm at figures showing a drop of more than 100 trainers in Britain compared to a decade ago has triggered action to tackle the growing trend towards power being centralised in fewer yards to the potential detriment of the sport. 

The number of licensed trainers in Britain has dropped to 553 from 666 in ten years, a fall of 17 per cent, with the likes of Grand National-winning trainer Oliver Sherwood among those to stop, citing unsustainable costs on essentials such as energy, feed and bedding.

The statistics have prompted the National Trainers Federation (NTF) into action, with a number of meetings scheduled between smaller trainers and the BHA in an attempt to find a solution to the financial challenges facing its members as well as other issues forcing them to leave racing. 

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 20 July 2023Last updated 19:42, 20 July 2023
