'It's great to jump aboard a strong Group 1 chance' - Tom Marquand eyes big double on leading Fillies' Mile and Dewhurst fancies

Tom Marquand has high hopes of a Group 1 double at Newmarket this week, with the rider having the utmost confidence in Dewhurst leading fancy Iberian and Fillies' Mile hot favourite Shuwari .

City Of Troy has headed the market for Saturday's Dewhurst since his scintillating success in the Superlative Stakes in July, but 7-2 second favourite Iberian staked his claim when pulling clear of a good field under Marquand in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month.

An impressive winner on his debut at Newbury in June, the Charlie Hills-trained juvenile went down by a just a length in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on his next start, when having to make up a lot of ground in the final furlong.