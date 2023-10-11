'It's great to jump aboard a strong Group 1 chance' - Tom Marquand eyes big double on leading Fillies' Mile and Dewhurst fancies
Tom Marquand has high hopes of a Group 1 double at Newmarket this week, with the rider having the utmost confidence in Dewhurst leading fancy Iberian and Fillies' Mile hot favourite Shuwari.
City Of Troy has headed the market for Saturday's Dewhurst since his scintillating success in the Superlative Stakes in July, but 7-2 second favourite Iberian staked his claim when pulling clear of a good field under Marquand in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month.
An impressive winner on his debut at Newbury in June, the Charlie Hills-trained juvenile went down by a just a length in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on his next start, when having to make up a lot of ground in the final furlong.
