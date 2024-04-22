'It's going to be hard to overhaul Willie, but we'll give it one last go' - Dan Skelton to fight to the end in title battle

Dan Skelton insists he will "give it his best shot" to claw back the deficit to Willie Mullins but admits he faces an uphill battle in the race to be champion trainer for the first time.

He entered the final week of the season around £180,000 behind the leader and almost £80,000 clear of 14-time champion Paul Nicholls , who conceded the title on Monday. Following a four-timer at Ayr on Saturday, Mullins is in the box seat to become the first trainer since Vincent O'Brien in 1954 to win both the British and Irish championships.

Despite some firms already paying out on Mullins, Skelton has not completely given up hope and plans to send a strong team to Sandown for the season finale on Saturday.