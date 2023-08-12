'It's been very frustrating, I haven't been the happiest person in the world!' - Billy Loughnane returns at Windsor

Teenage riding sensation Billy Loughnane is raring to go as he returns from a "very frustrating" spell out with injury at Windsor on Sunday, hoping to pick up where he left off.

He had his first ride only last October but he has ridden no fewer than 85 winners for 34 different trainers since then, shedding his 7lb and 5lb claims and storming clear in the apprentices' championship.

The 17-year-old suffered the first major setback of his young career when he fractured his thumb three weeks ago at Nottingham , where his mount came under the gate and he got his hand caught between the stalls and the horse.