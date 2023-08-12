Racing Post logo
'It's been very frustrating, I haven't been the happiest person in the world!' - Billy Loughnane returns at Windsor

A delighted Billy Loughnane following Doddie's Impact's success
Billy Loughnane: will return from injury with three rides at WindsorCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Teenage riding sensation Billy Loughnane is raring to go as he returns from a "very frustrating" spell out with injury at Windsor on Sunday, hoping to pick up where he left off.

He had his first ride only last October but he has ridden no fewer than 85 winners for 34 different trainers since then, shedding his 7lb and 5lb claims and storming clear in the apprentices' championship.

The 17-year-old suffered the first major setback of his young career when he fractured his thumb three weeks ago at Nottingham, where his mount came under the gate and he got his hand caught between the stalls and the horse.

David CarrReporter
Published on 12 August 2023Last updated 16:45, 12 August 2023
