'It's another feather in my cap' - new venture for Freddy Tylicki as he becomes a jockeys' agent
Freddy Tylicki: starting out as an agent with two jockeys on his booksCredit: Debbie Burt
Freddy Tylicki has embarked on a "new mission" after teaming up with an old friend to become a jockeys' agent.
Tylicki, who will continue with his media and bloodstock duties, was persuaded into the venture by multiple Group 1-winning jockey Tom Eaves and also starts out with Harrison Shaw on his books.
The former jockey got off to a winning start on Saturday when Eaves rode Sergeant Wilko to victory in the opening maiden at Thirsk.
Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 22 April 2023Last updated 17:00, 22 April 2023
