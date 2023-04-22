'It's another feather in my cap' - new venture for Freddy Tylicki as he becomes a jockeys' agent

Freddy Tylicki has embarked on a "new mission" after teaming up with an old friend to become a jockeys' agent.

Tylicki, who will continue with his media and bloodstock duties, was persuaded into the venture by multiple Group 1-winning jockey Tom Eaves and also starts out with Harrison Shaw on his books.

The former jockey got off to a winning start on Saturday when Eaves rode Sergeant Wilko to victory in the opening maiden at Thirsk.