'It's a tremendous honour and quite a surprise' - proud moment for Richard Linley as he is awarded MBE

SALISBURY: 10.8.2011. (L-R) Richard Linley, Jeremy Martin Clerk of The Course and Steward Raymond Henley walk the course at Salisbury Racecourse in Salisbury, England.
Richard Linley: the former Champion Hurdle winning rider and BHA inspector of courses was on the Honours List Credit: Julian Herbert

Richard Linley was fielding numerous calls of congratulation on Saturday as he reflected on a "tremendous honour" after being awarded an MBE for services to racing.

The Champion Hurdle-winning jockey, who went on to serve as BHA inspector of courses for 35 years, featured on the Honours List published on Friday, and said: "It was a special moment when I opened the envelope and it was a very proud moment for me and the family. It's a tremendous honour and quite a surprise. I've had a lot of calls today from people I used to work with.

"I've had a lifetime in racing, which first started when I was 14 and spent a summer holiday at Toby Balding's. I always describe him and Caro as my second parents."

David CarrReporter

Published on 30 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 16:11, 30 December 2023

icon
