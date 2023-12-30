'It's a tremendous honour and quite a surprise' - proud moment for Richard Linley as he is awarded MBE
Richard Linley was fielding numerous calls of congratulation on Saturday as he reflected on a "tremendous honour" after being awarded an MBE for services to racing.
The Champion Hurdle-winning jockey, who went on to serve as BHA inspector of courses for 35 years, featured on the Honours List published on Friday, and said: "It was a special moment when I opened the envelope and it was a very proud moment for me and the family. It's a tremendous honour and quite a surprise. I've had a lot of calls today from people I used to work with.
"I've had a lifetime in racing, which first started when I was 14 and spent a summer holiday at Toby Balding's. I always describe him and Caro as my second parents."
