'It's a bit nerve-racking now' - Jonjo O'Neill expresses concerns as report details top owners choosing Ireland over Britain

Gold Cup-winning trainer Jonjo O'Neill called for British racing to get together and address an alarming trend of leading British-based owners choosing to send top horses to Irish yards.

It comes after a Racing Post special report published on Wednesday highlighted the issue. Owners stated Ireland's greater recent Cheltenham Festival record, more attractive programme and better prize-money in big races were major factors leading to a smaller proportion of high-class performers being trained in Britain.

There has been a struggle to pull in owners among British trainers, including for Irish-born O'Neill, who trains from the world-class Jackdaws Castle facility near Cheltenham.