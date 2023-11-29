'It's a bit nerve-racking now' - Jonjo O'Neill expresses concerns as report details top owners choosing Ireland over Britain
Gold Cup-winning trainer Jonjo O'Neill called for British racing to get together and address an alarming trend of leading British-based owners choosing to send top horses to Irish yards.
It comes after a Racing Post special report published on Wednesday highlighted the issue. Owners stated Ireland's greater recent Cheltenham Festival record, more attractive programme and better prize-money in big races were major factors leading to a smaller proportion of high-class performers being trained in Britain.
There has been a struggle to pull in owners among British trainers, including for Irish-born O'Neill, who trains from the world-class Jackdaws Castle facility near Cheltenham.
Published on 29 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 17:11, 29 November 2023
