'It'll never be like this again' - Nicky Henderson becomes latest recipient of the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Award

An emotional Nicky Henderson has become the latest recipient of the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Award, presented in front of an invited audience of 500 at London's Dorchester Hotel on Thursday.

The trainer was cheered by many of the sport's biggest names as he received the bronze carving of Sir Peter's binoculars from his great friend Jessica Harrington, who won it herself two years ago.

They were joined on stage by all those present who had ridden for Henderson, including Nico de Boinville, Sir Anthony McCoy, Barry Geraghty, John Francome, Mick Fitzgerald, Jamie Osborne, Hywel Davies, Jamie Spencer and Willie Carson.

"Nobody will ever know what this feels like," Henderson said. "I'm very lucky to be here among such an amazing team of friends and family. We'll keep going but it'll never be like this again. Thank you."

In an interview with ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin that was screened before the presentation, Henderson was asked to pick a favourite from all the horses he has trained and initially demurred on the grounds that "you feel you're letting down old friends by choosing one".

Nicky Henderson became the latest winner of the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Award on Thursday Credit: Dan Abraham

But he acknowledged Sprinter Sacre as "the most flamboyant by miles. We had some great days. In his first innings, he was just unbeatable."

Henderson added that the great horse was nearly retired during his recovery from the irregular heartbeat that interrupted his career, from which he famously bounced back for a final unbeaten season, including an emphatic success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

"It was the most emotional day I can remember at Cheltenham," said Henderson, whose father, Johnny, was a key figure in safeguarding the future of that racecourse during the 1960s. "Dad put a roof on Cheltenham and we did our best to take it off that day."

The traditional post-lunch auction of significant items of racing memorabilia, conducted by Nick Nugent, raised £115,000 for the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust, which supports a range of charities and has disbursed £15m during its 26 years. Carson was present to sign Sir Peter's colour chart, used when he commentated on the 1979 Derby, won by Carson aboard Troy.

It fetched £13,000, while £32,000 was bid for a quarter-size version of the Tristram Lewis statue of Frankie Dettori recently unveiled at Ascot.

