'It would interest me, 100 per cent' - James Doyle open to champion jockey tilt in new role with Wathnan Racing

Hazel Galloway and James Doyle admire Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart
James Doyle: could launch a challenge to be champion jockey next seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker

James Doyle has said a crack at the Flat jockeys' title would "100 per cent interest him" as he settles into his new role as retained rider to Wathnan Racing.

The rider, who has been employed by Godolphin alongside number-one rider William Buick for the last nine years, finished eighth in the standings on 67 winners this year and hopes his new role, which was announced on Monday, will help him be more proactive when it comes to securing rides for outside stables.

"It's something that would interest me, 100 per cent," he said. "It's been difficult because the situation I have been in, I've had to wait for William to make his mind up where he's going and by the time I found out it puts me on the back foot a bit.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 1 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 14:00, 1 November 2023

