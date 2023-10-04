'It will take an exceptional colt to beat him' - Champagne-winning connections relishing prospect of Dewhurst clash with City Of Troy

Connections of Champagne Stakes winner Iberian are getting excited at the prospect of their progressive youngster taking on City Of Troy in the Group 1 Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday week.

Richard Ryan, racing manager to part-owners Teme Valley, was speaking next to the ring at Tattersalls in Newmarket, where the son of Lope De Vega was sourced by trainer Charlie Hills at Book 1 of the October Yearling Sales a year ago, on Wednesday.

Two-time winner Iberian has been held in such high regard since his purchase for 200,000gns on spec by Hills that connections were thinking of starting him off in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but had a late change of heart.