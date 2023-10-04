'It will take an exceptional colt to beat him' - Champagne-winning connections relishing prospect of Dewhurst clash with City Of Troy
Connections of Champagne Stakes winner Iberian are getting excited at the prospect of their progressive youngster taking on City Of Troy in the Group 1 Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday week.
Richard Ryan, racing manager to part-owners Teme Valley, was speaking next to the ring at Tattersalls in Newmarket, where the son of Lope De Vega was sourced by trainer Charlie Hills at Book 1 of the October Yearling Sales a year ago, on Wednesday.
Two-time winner Iberian has been held in such high regard since his purchase for 200,000gns on spec by Hills that connections were thinking of starting him off in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but had a late change of heart.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj warms up for comeback in US
- Harry Charlton eyeing Group 1 glory on Champions Day before taking over from Derby-winning father Roger
- 'He looks like a proper hurdler' - can this £200,000 purchase enhance his trainer's flying form on hurdling debut?
- Ace Impact lights up Paris to continue Classic generation's domination of Cartier Horse of the Year standings
- 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the key contenders for the Group 1 contest
- 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj warms up for comeback in US
- Harry Charlton eyeing Group 1 glory on Champions Day before taking over from Derby-winning father Roger
- 'He looks like a proper hurdler' - can this £200,000 purchase enhance his trainer's flying form on hurdling debut?
- Ace Impact lights up Paris to continue Classic generation's domination of Cartier Horse of the Year standings
- 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the key contenders for the Group 1 contest