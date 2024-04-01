'It doesn't make any sense to me' - Karl Burke calls for radical rethink to start of the Flat turf season
Leading trainer Karl Burke has called for a radical rethink to how the core Flat season gets under way in Britain, arguing for the Lincoln to be run on the Saturday immediately preceding the Craven meeting at Newmarket to create "a real fanfare".
Burke believes there is little point in the turf campaign starting as early as was the case this year, only for there to be little in the way of meaningful action again until well into April.
Arguably the biggest meeting between the Lincoln and the Craven is the one at Musselburgh lost on Saturday to the weather, a fate that has already befallen three of the eight turf fixtures scheduled in that three-week gap.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 1 April 2024
- Nottingham joins list of cancelled meetings as heavy rain continues
- Leading mares Golden Ace and Dysart Enos among Kelso Saturday entries, but Aintree option remains for both
- 'I never believed I'd get the chance' - Gina Andrews counting down the days to golden Grand National opportunity on Latenightpass
- Eldar Eldarov owners 'pulling out all the stops' by flying US specialist to Dubai after horse injured in stalls accident
- Michael Buckley: 'No chance Constitution Hill could run at Punchestown - I just hope he's back next season to give us more great moments'
- Nottingham joins list of cancelled meetings as heavy rain continues
- Leading mares Golden Ace and Dysart Enos among Kelso Saturday entries, but Aintree option remains for both
- 'I never believed I'd get the chance' - Gina Andrews counting down the days to golden Grand National opportunity on Latenightpass
- Eldar Eldarov owners 'pulling out all the stops' by flying US specialist to Dubai after horse injured in stalls accident
- Michael Buckley: 'No chance Constitution Hill could run at Punchestown - I just hope he's back next season to give us more great moments'