'It doesn't make any sense to me' - Karl Burke calls for radical rethink to start of the Flat turf season

Leading trainer Karl Burke has called for a radical rethink to how the core Flat season gets under way in Britain, arguing for the Lincoln to be run on the Saturday immediately preceding the Craven meeting at Newmarket to create "a real fanfare".

Burke believes there is little point in the turf campaign starting as early as was the case this year, only for there to be little in the way of meaningful action again until well into April.

Arguably the biggest meeting between the Lincoln and the Craven is the one at Musselburgh lost on Saturday to the weather, a fate that has already befallen three of the eight turf fixtures scheduled in that three-week gap.