'It didn't matter who you were, he had time for you' - racecourse chairman and owner Lord Clinton dies at 89

Lord Clinton, a successful racecourse chairman, owner and a man "who had time for absolutely everything," has died at the age of 89.

He inherited the title in 1965, took on responsibility for 25,000 acres in Devon and turned the 700-year-old holding known collectively as Clinton Devon Estates – the largest in family ownership in the county – into an enterprise sustainable in the 21st century.

Clinton also served as chairman of Exeter racecourse and enjoyed success as an owner, most notably with a part share in the Stephane Wattel -trained The Good Man , who won the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil at Longchamp last year.

The Good Man Credit: Captain Adrian Pratt

He was also an owner with Kim Bailey , who said: "I set up a syndicate called the Dream Makers after JP McNamara, who worked for Ferdy Murphy, broke his back and we raised a phenomenal amount of money for Spinal Research. He was involved in that. That's how I got to know him and he was involved with me virtually up until he died.

"He was the most charming man you'd ever meet. He was interested, he was knowledgeable and he loved talking to people. It didn't matter who you were, he had time for you.

"He was immensely successful in his business and was a great innovator in the farming world. He was chairman of racecourses and of clubs, president of this and that. How he had time to do all the things he did was extraordinary. He was the prime example of a really busy man who had time for absolutely everything. I was honoured and privileged to have known him."

In addition to farming and forestry, the Clinton Devon Estates operate a range of rural businesses and a portfolio of residential and commercial property.

Clinton held office in a number of local and national organisations, was active in the House of Lords for a quarter of a century and also served as a Justice of the Peace and as a Deputy Lieutenant of Devon.

He is survived by Nicky, his wife of 65 years. There will be a private family funeral with a memorial service to be announced later. The family requests no flowers.