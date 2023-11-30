Racing Post logo
'I still think we have a few pounds up our sleeves' - confidence building behind Coral Gold Cup second favourite Mahler Mission

Mahler Mission: finished second at Navan
Mahler Mission: among the leading contenders for the Coral Gold CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Ben Harvey is relishing the prospect of partnering Mahler Mission in Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury after the seven-year-old delighted him in his prep run in a Listed contest at Carlisle this month.

Harvey, who partnered the John McConnell-trained chaser to an impressive victory in a beginners' chase at Navan last season, hopes the seven-year-old can progress from his reappearance over an insufficient two and a half miles to land the £250,000 race.

Mahler Mission fell heavily in last season's National Hunt Chase when seemingly in command but Harvey was relieved to discover he had shrugged off that spill by jumping fluently on his return.

Conor Fennelly

Published on 30 November 2023

Last updated 17:01, 30 November 2023

