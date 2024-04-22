'I never stopped pushing for six and a half hours' - Wayne Burton praises IJF's Oaksey House after completing London Marathon

Wayne Burton praised the support from everyone at the Injured Jockeys Fund's Oaksey House after he completed the London Marathon on Sunday.

The former jockey, who is paralysed from the chest down after a fall at Exeter in March 2008, finished the 26.2 mile course in a time of 6hrs 38mins with the assistance of Oaksey House physiotherapist Scott Reed.

The duo were raising money for Spinal Research, with Burton having lived for 16 years in a wheelchair.

Burton said: "It was tough – both physically and mentally – but the crowds were amazing. The support I've had has been amazing too.

"Scott ran with me as my support runner. He helped me with some nasty hills, but I never stopped pushing for six and a half hours. It was a tough old grind.

"Even without me doing the marathon, the IJF has always been a massive support to me and for everyone in that community. I live at Oaksey House and back when I first got into the marathon they got me an indoor treadmill to train on because the weather has been terrible and it’s been difficult to get out. A lot of my training was on that treadmill and for them to get that for the centre was amazing."

Burton added: "I just kept thinking about the medal because it’s so incredible and I had that focus of wanting one. It’s a bit like a golden nugget, it was something that would mean the most to me in my life and I wanted to have that feeling."

Meanwhile, Richard Dunwoody’s niece, Lily Pearce, was another who completed the race.

Pearce was raising money for Motor Neurone Disease Association after her father, Paul, was diagnosed with the disease last year. She finished in a time of 5hrs 17mins, just one week after Dunwoody ran the Zaragoza Marathon for the same charity.

She said: "My dad got diagnosed with MND and I’ve raised just under £12,000. Richard raised a lot too and I think he’s got a plan in the future to raise more. I’m sure he’ll do something spectacular knowing him.

"It was such a great day and Dad came to watch. It was a great experience and one I’ll never forget. I struggled at mile 22 and you’d go to walk but people would cheer you on to continue running – it was incredible.

"I’m exhausted and my legs are completely gone, but overall I’m not too bad and I’m very happy to have done it and get the medal."

