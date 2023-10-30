Racing Post logo
'I hope to win the Gold Cup with him' - Bravemansgame owner seeking Cheltenham revenge as seasonal reappearance nears

Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame jump the last in the Gold Cup
Bravemansgame (right): led Galopin Des Champs over the final fence in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

The owner of Bravesmangame retains the utmost belief in his star as he embarks on a campaign he hopes will lead to avenging last season's Gold Cup defeat, saying he hopes to have "two or three more goes" at the race.

The Paul Nicholls-trained chaser took Saturday's bet365 Charlie Hall Chase on his way to winning the King George VI Chase last season and was among eight entries for this year's race, but is instead likely to challenge for Grade 1 honours in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 25, according to Bryan Drew.

Bravemansgame engaged in a memorable duel with Galopin Des Champs at Cheltenham before coming off seven lengths second best, but he got to within a nose of that rival when third behind Fastorslow at Punchestown afterwards and Drew believes there is more to come.

Maddy Playle Digital journalist

Published on 30 October 2023 in Britain

Last updated 19:11, 30 October 2023

icon
