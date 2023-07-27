'I don't understand it, but I admire him' - the inside story of Keith Dalgleish's shock retirement

Shockwaves were sent through racing earlier this year when leading Scottish trainer Keith Dalgleish announced he was to quit the sport to spend more time enjoying life with his family.

Dalgleish closed the chapter on his record-breaking career this month by sending out the final runner from his Carluke stable, and shortly after he packed his bags and moved his family to a smallholding in the Scottish Highlands.

The alarming decline in the numbers of British trainers is a hot topic, but the 40-year-old's departure is seemingly an outlier – a change in lifestyle rather than succumbing to financial pressure.