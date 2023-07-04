'I don't think we can be called the forgotten horse at all' - Owens Burrows believes Anmaat can upset big guns in Coral-Eclipse

A shade more pace than Emily Upjohn and superior stamina to Paddington are what Owen Burrows hopes can help Anmaat upset the Coral-Eclipse big guns in Saturday's Sandown showdown, while any rain – which the track was still largely waiting for on Tuesday afternoon – would not inconvenience him either.

The Eclipse, which takes place on Burrows' 49th birthday, has been the plan for a while for Anmaat, who won last year's John Smith's Cup before commanding Group 3 and Group 2 victories.

He struck at the highest level in the Prix d'Ispahan at the end of May, but is a general 6-1 to land the £750,000 prize.