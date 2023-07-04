Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'I don't think we can be called the forgotten horse at all' - Owens Burrows believes Anmaat can upset big guns in Coral-Eclipse

Anmaat (Jim Crowley,2nd right) beats Junko in the Prix DollarLongchamp 1.10.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Anmaat (centre): Coral-Eclipse contender is a general 6-1 to land the £750,000 prizeCredit: Edward Whitaker

A shade more pace than Emily Upjohn and superior stamina to Paddington are what Owen Burrows hopes can help Anmaat upset the Coral-Eclipse big guns in Saturday's Sandown showdown, while any rain – which the track was still largely waiting for on Tuesday afternoon – would not inconvenience him either.

The Eclipse, which takes place on Burrows' 49th birthday, has been the plan for a while for Anmaat, who won last year's John Smith's Cup before commanding Group 3 and Group 2 victories.

He struck at the highest level in the Prix d'Ispahan at the end of May, but is a general 6-1 to land the £750,000 prize.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 18:30, 4 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain