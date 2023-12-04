Racing Post logo
'I couldn't be happier with him' - Ashtown Lad primed for Becher defence on Saturday

Ashtown Lad: will bid for a second Becher Chase success on Saturday
Ashtown Lad: will bid for a second Becher Chase success on SaturdayCredit: John Grossick

Dan Skelton believes a return to the famous National fences will make all the difference for Ashtown Lad when he bids for a second consecutive success in the BoyleSports Becher Chase on Saturday. 

The nine-year-old was the first winner for Skelton on the Grand National course when seeing off Gesskille readily in the race last year and is joint 7-1 favourite to repeat the feat, a double achieved by Walk In The Mill in 2019. 

Although his victory 12 months ago was predated by a third-placed effort over hurdles, Ashtown Lad contested the Badger Beer at Wincanton on his first start this season, when he was pulled up by Tristan Durrell in the home straight. 

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 4 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:05, 4 December 2023

