'I couldn't be happier with him' - Ashtown Lad primed for Becher defence on Saturday

Dan Skelton believes a return to the famous National fences will make all the difference for Ashtown Lad when he bids for a second consecutive success in the BoyleSports Becher Chase on Saturday.

The nine-year-old was the first winner for Skelton on the Grand National course when seeing off Gesskille readily in the race last year and is joint 7-1 favourite to repeat the feat, a double achieved by Walk In The Mill in 2019.

Although his victory 12 months ago was predated by a third-placed effort over hurdles, Ashtown Lad contested the Badger Beer at Wincanton on his first start this season, when he was pulled up by Tristan Durrell in the home straight.