'How often do you get a very serious chance of winning the Cambridgeshire?' - Kublers to aim Astro King at Newmarket

Not content with winning just one heritage handicap this season, Daniel and Claire Kubler have their sights fixed on another with Astro King , who heads for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket this month.

Now owned by Graham Johnson, Norman Carter, Howard 'Lofty' Lofthouse and Claire Kubler's parents, Gary and Lesley Middlebrook, Astro King used to be trained by Sir Michael Stoute but switched yards last year and has shone for new connections.

He was a fine fourth at York's Dante meeting before finishing a nose second in the track's John Smith's Cup, and his love affair with the Knavesmire continued when he landed a £100,000 handicap at the Ebor meeting.