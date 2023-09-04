Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'How often do you get a very serious chance of winning the Cambridgeshire?' - Kublers to aim Astro King at Newmarket

Pride of America (far side): holds on to win the John Smith's Cup
Astro King (near): was beaten a nose in the John Smith's Cup at York but rebounded with victory at the Ebor festivalCredit: John Grossick

Not content with winning just one heritage handicap this season, Daniel and Claire Kubler have their sights fixed on another with Astro King, who heads for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket this month.

Now owned by Graham Johnson, Norman Carter, Howard 'Lofty' Lofthouse and Claire Kubler's parents, Gary and Lesley Middlebrook, Astro King used to be trained by Sir Michael Stoute but switched yards last year and has shone for new connections.

He was a fine fourth at York's Dante meeting before finishing a nose second in the track's John Smith's Cup, and his love affair with the Knavesmire continued when he landed a £100,000 handicap at the Ebor meeting.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 4 September 2023Last updated 13:18, 4 September 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain