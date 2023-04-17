Hot Scottish National favourite Kitty's Light 'will have to be brave' as Christian Williams dares to dream

Christian Williams hopes that "people's favourite" can follow in the footsteps of stablemate Win My Wings and secure another major victory for the trainer in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday ().

Williams achieved a dream one-two in the four-mile contest 12 months ago when Win My Wings triumphed from Kitty's Light and believes a similar performance from last year's runner-up could see the seven-year-old follow up his Eider success at Newcastle in February.

"It's the race we've been targeting for him all year," Williams said. "We went from the Eider Chase to the Scottish National with Win My Wings last season and Kitty's Light has done the first part of that double for us already. Hopefully he can go on to do the second part.