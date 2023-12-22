'His jumping makes him fun' - Sam Twiston-Davies confident dark horse The Real Whacker can land King George spoils

Sam Twiston-Davies knows what it takes to win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and he believes The Real Whacker has the quality needed to land the Boxing Day feature.

The jockey partnered Clan Des Obeaux to success in the race when Harry Cobden chose the Paul Nicholls first string Cyrname in 2019 and he thinks the Patrick Neville-trained chaser is the forgotten horse in the race.

The seven-year-old beat the much-hyped Gerri Colombe in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but lost his unbeaten record over fences in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup, when he was pulled up.