Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:20 NewmarketHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:20 NewmarketHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He's very good' - Olly Murphy confident Grade 1 winner Strong Leader can take high rank in the staying division

Strong Leader: winner of the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle on Saturday
Strong Leader: winner of the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle on SaturdayCredit: John Grossick

Olly Murphy hopes Strong Leader will be able to make his mark in the staying division next season after the yard capped off their best-ever season with a Grade 1 victory on Saturday.

The seven-year-old secured Murphy his first top-level success in four years with a resounding win in the Liverpool Hurdle and brought the Warwickshire-based trainer's winning tally to 93, one better than his previous record during the 2021-22 season. 

While Murphy ruled his newest stable star out of another run this term, the trainer is optimistic that there is even more to come next campaign following Saturday's triumph under Sean Bowen.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 16 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 09:15, 16 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain