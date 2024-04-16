'He's very good' - Olly Murphy confident Grade 1 winner Strong Leader can take high rank in the staying division
Olly Murphy hopes Strong Leader will be able to make his mark in the staying division next season after the yard capped off their best-ever season with a Grade 1 victory on Saturday.
The seven-year-old secured Murphy his first top-level success in four years with a resounding win in the Liverpool Hurdle and brought the Warwickshire-based trainer's winning tally to 93, one better than his previous record during the 2021-22 season.
While Murphy ruled his newest stable star out of another run this term, the trainer is optimistic that there is even more to come next campaign following Saturday's triumph under Sean Bowen.
Published on 16 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 09:15, 16 April 2024
