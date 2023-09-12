Racing Post logo
'He's one of the very best' - Harry Cobden compared to Ruby Walsh as Paul Nicholls vows to support jockeys' title bid

Clan des Obeaux (Harry Cobden) win the Betway Bowl ChaseAintree 8.4.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post
Harry Cobden: 4-1 to win the jockeys' championship with Sky BetCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Cobden has been compared to the great Ruby Walsh by Paul Nicholls, who has promised to do all he can to ensure his stable number one can become British champion jockey this season.

He is 4-1 third favourite with Sky Bet to win the jockeys' title and trails leader, and odds-on favourite, Sean Bowen by 39 winners, yet his biggest supporter insists that battle is far from over.

Cobden, 24, is heading into his fifth season as stable number one for the 14-time champion trainer, who has been impressed by his recent development in the saddle. He picked a superb ride on Stage Star to win in the Turners' Novice Chase at last season's Cheltenham Festival the standout.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 12 September 2023Last updated 15:00, 12 September 2023
