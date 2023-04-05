'He's in as good a shape as ever' - Charlie Appleby reveals plans for his leading Godolphin stars
Adayar, winner of the Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2021, will kick off his season in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown later this month.
After watching the five-year-old breeze around the line gallop on Waterhall on Wednesday morning, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby will stick to a mile and a quarter on April 28 with his senior star as a prelude to a first run at Royal Ascot.
The son of Frankel had only two outings in 2022 due to a persistent respiratory infection, winning at Doncaster in September before chasing home Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes at Ascot the following month.
