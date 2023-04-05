'He's in as good a shape as ever' - Charlie Appleby reveals plans for his leading Godolphin stars

, winner of the Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2021, will kick off his season in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown later this month.

After watching the five-year-old breeze around the line gallop on Waterhall on Wednesday morning, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby will stick to a mile and a quarter on April 28 with his senior star as a prelude to a first run at Royal Ascot.

The son of Frankel had only two outings in 2022 due to a persistent respiratory infection, winning at Doncaster in September before chasing home Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes at Ascot the following month.