Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He's in as good a shape as ever' - Charlie Appleby reveals plans for his leading Godolphin stars

Adayar: set to make his return at Sandown
Adayar: set to make his return at SandownCredit: Mark Cranham

Adayar, winner of the Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 2021, will kick off his season in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown later this month.

After watching the five-year-old breeze around the line gallop on Waterhall on Wednesday morning, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby will stick to a mile and a quarter on April 28 with his senior star as a prelude to a first run at Royal Ascot.

The son of Frankel had only two outings in 2022 due to a persistent respiratory infection, winning at Doncaster in September before chasing home Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes at Ascot the following month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 5 April 2023Last updated 16:41, 5 April 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain