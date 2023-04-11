Racing Post logo
'He's in a fantastic place' - Bravemansgame the one to beat in the Bowl says Paul Nicholls

Bravemansgame (Harry Cobden) are led into the winners enclosure after the King George VI ChaseKempton 26.12.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Bravemansgame: the one to beat on Thursday according to his trainerCredit: Edward Whitaker

Cheltenham Gold Cup second Bravemansgame is the one to beat in Thursday's Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase according to trainer Paul Nicholls, who feels rivals Shishkin and A Plus Tard have plenty to prove. 

An impressive winner of the Charlie Hall Chase and King George this season, Bravemansgame only gave best to Galopin Des Champs after the final fence in last month's Gold Cup. 

Although Galopin Des Champs does not reoppose this time, Bravemansgame's opponents include Shishkin, A Plus Tard, Conflated and Ahoy Senor, who have won a combined 13 Grade 1 races between them. That does not worry the 13-time champion jumps trainer, however.

Owen GouldingDigital journalist
Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 18:30, 11 April 2023
