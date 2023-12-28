'He's got a huge amount of ability' - Ben Pauling keeps faith with promising youngster despite Aintree disappointment
The Betfair Hurdle could be an option for Tellherthename, who remains a highly rated prospect despite his reputation being dented in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree this week.
A point-to-point winner, he was second to Jango Baie on his debut for Ben Pauling at Ascot in November before an easy win at Huntingdon a few weeks later.
After that display, jockey Kielan Woods labelled Tellherthename the best horse he had ridden and the four-year-old headed to the Formby, which is registered as the Tolworth.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 16:00, 28 December 2023
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday - plus a big-race tip
- Live updates: well-backed Gerri Colombe now 13-8 favourite for Savills Chase after Fastorslow and Envoi Allen ruled out
- 'Aintree could be something we look at' - Iron Bridge no match for Nassalam but given Grand National aim by Jonjo O'Neill
- Leicester cancels Thursday fixture due to waterlogging and false ground
- 2023 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday - plus a big-race tip
- Live updates: well-backed Gerri Colombe now 13-8 favourite for Savills Chase after Fastorslow and Envoi Allen ruled out
- 'Aintree could be something we look at' - Iron Bridge no match for Nassalam but given Grand National aim by Jonjo O'Neill
- Leicester cancels Thursday fixture due to waterlogging and false ground
- 2023 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow: the runners, the odds, the verdict