'He's got a huge amount of ability' - Ben Pauling keeps faith with promising youngster despite Aintree disappointment

The Betfair Hurdle could be an option for Tellherthename, who remains a highly rated prospect despite his reputation being dented in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree this week.

A point-to-point winner, he was second to Jango Baie on his debut for Ben Pauling at Ascot in November before an easy win at Huntingdon a few weeks later.

After that display, jockey Kielan Woods labelled Tellherthename the best horse he had ridden and the four-year-old headed to the Formby, which is registered as the Tolworth.