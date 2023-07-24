'He's got a bit of a future' - St Leger the long-term target for Chesspiece

Ed Crisford is eyeing the Betfred St Leger for Chesspiece after the Godolphin colt's success at Hamilton.

The son of Nathaniel won for the third time in five starts after making all in the Glasgow Stakes, bouncing back from defeat at Royal Ascot when third behind Goodwood Cup favourite Gregory in the Queen's Vase.

Hamilton's race has been won by Group 1 winners Subjectivist and Postponed, and joint-trainer Crisford is hopeful the yard's latest staying prospect can also win at the top level in the St Leger at Doncaster.