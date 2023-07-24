Racing Post logo
'He's got a bit of a future' - St Leger the long-term target for Chesspiece

Chesspiece powers clear of Sea Of Roses and Circle Of Fire at Hamilton on Friday
Chesspiece powers clear of Sea Of Roses and Circle Of Fire at Hamilton on Friday

Ed Crisford is eyeing the Betfred St Leger for Chesspiece after the Godolphin colt's success at Hamilton.

The son of Nathaniel won for the third time in five starts after making all in the Glasgow Stakes, bouncing back from defeat at Royal Ascot when third behind Goodwood Cup favourite Gregory in the Queen's Vase. 

Hamilton's race has been won by Group 1 winners Subjectivist and Postponed, and joint-trainer Crisford is hopeful the yard's latest staying prospect can also win at the top level in the St Leger at Doncaster. 

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 09:12, 24 July 2023
