'He's full of confidence and will suit the horse' - Warren Greatrex turns to Paul O'Brien for Coral Gold Cup hope Bill Baxter
Paul O'Brien is set for one of the biggest rides of his career on Topham winner Bill Baxter in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday.
The Warren Greatrex-trained seven-year-old, who races in the colours of Glassex Holdings Ltd, was a progressive chaser last term and can be backed at 20-1 for Saturday's showpiece, although he is also entered in Newcastle's BetMGM Rehearsal Chase on the same afternoon.
With worries over the weather, Greatrex is set to declare his stable star on Thursday morning for both races, but Newbury is the primary option and O'Brien, who continues to catch the eye partly through a promising relationship with Harry Derham, is set to be in the spotlight.
Published on 29 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 15:00, 29 November 2023
