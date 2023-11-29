Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He's full of confidence and will suit the horse' - Warren Greatrex turns to Paul O'Brien for Coral Gold Cup hope Bill Baxter

Bill Baxter (right) and Fantastic Lady jump the last together
Bill Baxter (right) is set to be partnered by Paul O'Brien for the first timeCredit: John Grossick

Paul O'Brien is set for one of the biggest rides of his career on Topham winner Bill Baxter in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday.

The Warren Greatrex-trained seven-year-old, who races in the colours of Glassex Holdings Ltd, was a progressive chaser last term and can be backed at 20-1 for Saturday's showpiece, although he is also entered in Newcastle's BetMGM Rehearsal Chase on the same afternoon.

With worries over the weather, Greatrex is set to declare his stable star on Thursday morning for both races, but Newbury is the primary option and O'Brien, who continues to catch the eye partly through a promising relationship with Harry Derham, is set to be in the spotlight.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 29 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 29 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain