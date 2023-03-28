'He's certainly back in the picture' - Subjectivist given Sagaro option before another Ascot Gold Cup bid

Subjectivist could have one more run before he bids for Gold Cup glory again after his gallant effort in the Dubai Gold Cup, which trainer Charlie Johnston believes puts him right back in the mix for the Royal Ascot showpiece.

The six-year-old was a brilliant winner of the 2m4f Group 1 two years ago, having also won the Meydan contest beforehand, but was off for more than a year and a half after suffering a serious leg injury.

He made his return when 12th in the Red Sea Turf Handicap at Riyadh last month, and while he could not win the Dubai Gold Cup again he showed glimpses of his high-class form when third behind Broome in the Group 2 on Saturday.