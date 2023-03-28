Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He's certainly back in the picture' - Subjectivist given Sagaro option before another Ascot Gold Cup bid

Subjectivist: 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner ran a stormer to finish third in the Dubai Gold Cup
Subjectivist: 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner ran a stormer to finish third in the Dubai Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Subjectivist could have one more run before he bids for Gold Cup glory again after his gallant effort in the Dubai Gold Cup, which trainer Charlie Johnston believes puts him right back in the mix for the Royal Ascot showpiece.

The six-year-old was a brilliant winner of the 2m4f Group 1 two years ago, having also won the Meydan contest beforehand, but was off for more than a year and a half after suffering a serious leg injury.

He made his return when 12th in the Red Sea Turf Handicap at Riyadh last month, and while he could not win the Dubai Gold Cup again he showed glimpses of his high-class form when third behind Broome in the Group 2 on Saturday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 15:00, 28 March 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain