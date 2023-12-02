Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He's bang on form for the King George' - Patrick Neville confident The Real Whacker will be back to his best at Kempton

The Real Whacker soars over a fence on his way to Brown Advisory success
The Real Whacker: on target for the King George at Kempton Credit: Michael Steele

Patrick Neville is confident his stable star The Real Whacker can put a below-par effort on his seasonal comeback behind him in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.

Last season's Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner was a well-fancied 13-2 chance for last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, but after showing plenty of zest in the opening stages, he was pulled up soon after making a mistake at the third-last fence. 

He also struck into himself during the race but has been quick to make a full recovery and Neville is keen on a crack at Kempton's big race over Christmas.   

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 2 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 17:18, 2 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain