'He's bang on form for the King George' - Patrick Neville confident The Real Whacker will be back to his best at Kempton

Patrick Neville is confident his stable star The Real Whacker can put a below-par effort on his seasonal comeback behind him in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.

Last season's Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner was a well-fancied 13-2 chance for last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, but after showing plenty of zest in the opening stages, he was pulled up soon after making a mistake at the third-last fence.

He also struck into himself during the race but has been quick to make a full recovery and Neville is keen on a crack at Kempton's big race over Christmas.