'He's as well as I've seen him' - Shaquille warning to Sprint Cup rivals as Julie Camacho yard shrugs off recent form

Rossa Ryan celebrates after landing his first Group 1 on Shaquille
Rossa Ryan celebrates July Cup success on Shaquille Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Superstar sprinter Shaquille is reported to be in peak condition before his bid to complete a Group 1 hat-trick on Saturday, despite a self-confessed "quiet" spell for his yard.

The much-improved three-year-old is a best-priced 5-4 favourite for the Betfair Sprint Cup having won the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup on his last two starts. And his Haydock rivals were warned not to read anything into Julie Camacho's recent 20-day losing run, which ended only on Friday.

The trainer sent out just one winner in August, and her husband and assistant Steve Brown said: "We had a quiet month, well below what we'd expect or hope for. We were aware we had something low-grade, possibly at the end of July, and these things don't disappear overnight.

David CarrReporter
Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 18:02, 3 September 2023
