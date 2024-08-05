'He was quite simply the best' - former Ladbrokes odds compiler John Thomson dies aged 83

John Thomson, the former Ladbrokes ante-post manager described as an "icon" of the art of odds compiling, has died. He was 83.

Thomson was part of the team at Ladbrokes for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2005,

The former Ladbrokes director of public relations Mike Dillon described him as "an absolute gentleman".

Dillon added: "He was very knowledgeable about racing and so many people who were in odds compiling throughout the industry learned their craft because of John Thomson and the time he invested in them.

"He loved having a bet and would always back his own opinion and I couldn't speak highly enough of him. He was a massive asset to Ladbrokes in those days because he was quite simply the best odds compiler around.

"He was somebody for all those young odds compilers who came through – and God there were a lot of them – he gave them something to aspire to, not only in terms of the business but also how to lead their lives because he was a proper human being."

Dillon worked closely with Thomson after taking on the public relations role with Ladbrokes in 1979.

He said: "When John McCririck used to say the Magic Sign had taken a view, a lot of the basis of that was John's view of the race. We'd stand by it and lay horses because of the view John had on racing.

"The great thing was Ladbrokes absolutely stood by John's opinion. If he said we should go against this horse they realised he had greater knowledge than them and they were happy to back him.

"He was an icon of the odds-making business. He was the numero uno."

Thomson's funeral will take place at 12.30 on Monday August 12 at Fenland Crematorium, Knights End Road, March, Cambridgeshire. His family have asked for donations to the Alzheimer's Society rather than a floral tribute.