'He understands what we're trying to achieve' - David Noonan becomes first jockey to Jane Williams
Jane Williams sang the praises of David Noonan as she confirmed to the Racing Post she had signed up the 27-year-old to the be principal jockey for her Devon stable. "He just suits us," said Williams, whose son Chester was in the role until suffering a serious head injury in a schooling fall in September.
Noonan will be aboard both of Williams' runners at Warwick on Thursday as the yard, situated between Exmoor and Dartmoor, seeks to make a strong finish to a difficult season. An infection undermined performances during the winter but recent results have been better and Williams is looking forward to running the five-year-old Saint Segal, her highest-rated horse, in a handicap chase on the Warwick card.
"Chester and I feel the time is right for David to take over as stable jockey," Williams said. "He lives in Devon and comes here once a week and he's a really hard worker. He's dedicated and he's a very nice man.
