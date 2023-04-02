'He seems to have it all' - teenage star Billy Loughnane earns Ryan Moore comparisons

Hugely promising teenage apprentice Billy Loughnane has been hailed as "very similar to Ryan Moore" by the man who put him on Brocklesby winner Doddie's Impact.

Robyn Brisland booked him for the first two-year-old race of the season, even though he could not use his 5lb allowance and had ridden just twice on turf previously.

The trainer's faith in a 17-year-old who had partnered 40 winners on the all-weather since November was justified when his £6,000 buy Doddie's Impact caught Amo Racing's €250,000 purchase Valadero close home.