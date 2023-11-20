Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He has a huge engine' - our experts provide their horses to follow from Cheltenham's November meeting

It was a fascinating three days at Cheltenham's November meeting and our experts have picked out a horse to follow from the fixture . . .

Artistic Endeavour

Fifth, 2m½f novice handicap hurdle, Friday

By James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post staff

Published on 20 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 13:00, 20 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain