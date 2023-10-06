'He changed the landscape of the sport' - tribute paid to syndicate pioneer Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson, a Classic-winning owner described as "one of the pioneers of racing syndicates", has died at the age of 87.

He was one of the first to establish a syndicate in Britain when launching the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds in 1988 with the aim of winning the inaugural running of the Cartier Million.

The race was at the time the richest contest in Europe and Robinson finished second and third in the first running before going on to run the syndicate for 25 years.

Before founding Kennet Valley, Robinson achieved Classic success with Dibidale, who was bred by Robinson's close friend Robert Sangster and won the 1974 Irish Oaks, while 1978 Phoenix Stakes winner Kilijaro and 1,000 Guineas third Shellshock were among his notable runners.

"He was such an integral part of Kennet Valley and I knew when I was getting involved how lucky I was," said Sam Hoskins, who took over the syndicate from Robinson in 2013.

"He was one of the pioneers of racing syndicates and really changed the landscape of the sport. He always punched above his weight on the racecourse and was very much involved in handing over the syndicate. I think he enjoyed the idea that his legacy was living on after he retired.

"He was hugely generous with his time, he was such a gentleman and a real racing enthusiast. That shone through every time you spoke to him."

Alongside his role as syndicate founder, Robinson is also credited as introducing Sangster to racing after persuading him to bet on Chalk Stream in the 1960 Lincoln.

The two remained friends throughout their lives and this led to Robinson co-writing a book on Sangster called Horsetrader, which is well regarded as a seminal text on the modern breeding industry.

Robinson also served as publisher of the Pacemaker magazine, now known as The Owner Breeder.

Hoskins added: "He was instrumental in getting Robert Sangster into the sport and Sangster went on to buy horses like Sadler's Wells – these breed-changing horses that Nick was a huge part in facilitating.

"Nick did so much for me and we've fittingly got a filly now with Ollie Sangster, so it is nice to keep that connection going. I feel very grateful for having known Nick and for what he's done for the sport."

Robinson is survived by his wife Zani and children Sam, Miranda and Max. A celebration of his life will take place next year and his family have requested any donations in his memory to be made to Racing Welfare.